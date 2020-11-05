Fiction
“Blacktop Wasteland," by S.A. Cosby
Former wheelman Beauregard “Bug” Montage, the hero of this high-octane neo-noir thriller set in 2012 Virginia from Cosby (“My Darkest Prayer”), has attempted to put his criminal past behind him, and is now married with children and the owner of his own auto shop. But as his financial woes pile up—his business is failing, his terminally ill mother is being kicked out of her nursing home, his oldest child is almost in college—he’s forced to take a potentially lucrative job as a getaway driver in a jewelry heist with people he doesn’t trust. Somewhat predictably, the robbery goes wrong, and Bug is soon fighting for not only his own life but also the lives of his wife and children. The example of his own failed father dogs him throughout. The gritty, brutal narrative is complemented by the author’s sublime use of sensory description and regional imagery. In addition, the epic, jaw-dropping chase sequences that figure prominently are reason alone to read this pedal-to-the-metal but profoundly sorrowful novel. Cosby is definitely a writer to watch.
— Publishers Weekly
“Above Us the Milky Way: An Illuminated Alphabet," by Fowzia Karimi
Karimi’s inventive, allegorical debut renders a family’s wartime emigration through a polyphonic mix of voices and genres along with evocative color illustrations and photographs. With a newly elected government dropping bombs on civilians, Father finds out he’s on a list to be arrested. Mother visits a soothsayer for guidance and is told they will flee their unnamed country for a new land. Heeding the prophecy, Mother and Father depart with their five daughters and squeeze into a small apartment. The unnamed sisters, along with their mother and father, alternate the narration, giving definition to their new lives through alphabetical chapters (such as H for “Home. What we carried with us no matter how often we moved, who and what we left behind”). After Mother and Father find jobs, the family moves into a house, leaving the sisters to fight among themselves until Mother encourages them to reflect on a spirit world inhabited by relatives who didn’t survive the war, which Karimi alludes to with haunting drawings of demons and beheaded men juxtaposed with peaceful, happy family photos. Karimi’s steady pace and loosely defined setting will allow readers to share in the characters’ dreams and visions of their “first land.” Fans of “Lost Children Archive” will love this.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
Friendship: The Evolution, Biology, and Extraordinary Power of Life's Fundamental Bond," by Lydia Denworth
Science writer Denworth takes a broad look at the origins and functions of friendship in her intriguing debut. Her focus ranges from animal behavior to neurobiology and from sociology to psychology and physiology. After speaking with many leading researchers, Denworth draws several striking conclusions—notably that, having been found in an extensive variety of species, friendship has deep evolutionary roots. This helps explain the large panoply of positive health benefits associated with friendship and, inversely, the dire medical consequences she reports as sometimes arising from loneliness. Denworth also examines the impact of virtual relationships and the increased use of technology by different generations, concluding that research demonstrates no net benefit or harm from social media use: “Friendship, real friendship, hasn’t changed much. It is alive and well, even thriving.” Her reporting is peppered with personal asides about how she and her family members have navigated various relationships. While this enlivens her work’s more technical facets, it does potentially give the impression of putting anecdotal experiences on a par with evidence-based studies, thus undercutting the importance of the latter. Science enthusiasts may find Denworth’s survey wider than it is deep, but it does provide an effective introduction to its subject.
— Publishers Weekly
“Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In," by Phuc Tran
This high-impact, emotional memoir about growing up in a Vietnamese immigrant family refracts the author’s angry adolescence through a prism of classic literature. Tran, now a high school Latin teacher, escaped the collapse of South Vietnam in 1975. One of the only Asian kids in the blue-collar town of Carlisle, Pa., Tran felt like an outsider. Falling in with “a wolfpack” of punk skaters partially satisfied his desire for belonging. But discovering Clifton Fadiman’s “The Lifetime Reading Plan,” with its lists of must-read books—”Crime and Punishment,” “Madame Bovary,” “The Autobiography of Malcolm X”—sparked his imagination. Books also provided Tran a refuge from the gap between himself and his parents, who he portrays in colorfully unsparing terms, from his mother’s “muscular, if simple, Catholicism” to his father’s habit of beating him with a metal rod scavenged from the garbage: “American efficiency, meet Vietnamese ingenuity.” Being well-read for Tran signified “the promise of acceptance and connection and prestige,” and by book’s end he enters adulthood as his own person and not just as an immigrant or rebel. Filled with euphoric flights of discovery, this complex and rewarding story of a book-enriched life vividly illustrates how literature can serve as a window to a new life.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Swimming in the Dark: A Novel," by Tomasz Jedrowski (fiction)
“The Love Story of Missy Carmichael," by Beth Morrey (fiction)
“His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope," by Jon Meacham (nonfiction)
“Sunny Days: The Children's Television Revolution That Changed America," by David Kamp (nonfiction)