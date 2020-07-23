Kids EBook Fiction
"Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You", by Sonia Sotomayor; illustrated by Rafael Lopez
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor opens her celebration of diversity with a letter to readers in which she writes about her experience growing up in the 1960s and being diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. She compares communities to a garden in which each plant has a different purpose. Readers are then introduced to a diverse group of children who create a beautiful garden. Each child tells a bit about themselves and then asks a question that is answered by the following character. On the final spread, readers are shown the beautiful garden now completed and filled with all the children from the story. This is a hopeful and sunny exploration of the many things that make us unique. The clever question-and-answer structure and conversational tone encourages readers to answer the questions themselves, while the informative text gives caregivers a useful foundation of information to begin a conversation. López's dynamic and vibrant illustrations emphasize each character's unique abilities with inventive pairings of natural elements. On one page a young Sotomayor is shown sitting in the center of an enormous red rose with prominent thorns. The text explains that because she is diabetic, she must prick her finger several times a day to measure the sugar in her blood. Vijay, who is Deaf, is shown standing next to a young sapling and signing "tree" in American Sign Language. Ages 4-8
- School Library Journal
"Brave Like That," by Lindsey Stoddard
A sixth grader who's struggling to find a path forward that doesn't disappoint his adoptive father befriends a bullied boy who's delightfully comfortable in his own skin.
His father was a talented football player, so Cyrus believes that if he doesn't succeed on the gridiron, he won't live up to his expectations. But last year was the first year of full tackle, and Cyrus hates it. He finds far greater satisfaction helping out alongside some friendly girls at the local animal shelter, where a stray dog that he befriended has been taken. To volunteer there he must lie his way out of practices and deceive his father, too. Meanwhile, he conceals another serious problem: Even though he reads fluently, he comprehends almost nothing. When his two football-star friends begin to unmercifully pick on puny, smart, and unconventional Eduardo, Cyrus is faced with a daunting challenge. He's convinced he's not brave, but can he find the courage to stand up to his friends and protect the boy he finds understands him much better than they do? Cyrus is movingly supported by his grandmother, who can no longer speak after a stroke but whose love shines through. Cyrus' plight believably expands to seem almost insurmountable, but help comes from surprising directions in this moving, character-driven tale. Cyrus and his family seem to be white; Eduardo is Latinx.
With a strong, never-preachy anti-bullying message, this one scores a touchdown. Ages 8-12
- Kirkus Reviews
"Count Me In," by Varsha Bajaj<https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/%22Varsha%20Bajaj%22?Ntk=P_key_Contributor_List&Ns=P_Sales_Rank&Ntx=mode+matchall>
Even though seventh graders Karina and Chris are next-door neighbors, they've never shared a class and don't really know each other. Karina, whose family is Indian, even remembers a few times when Chris, whose ethnicity isn't specified, sat idly by as his racist friends bullied her. But things begin to change when Karina's grandfather Papa, bored after moving in with Karina's family, takes up math tutoring - and Chris is his first student. Karina and Chris become unlikely friends and smooth over past differences. When the kids are walking outside one day with Papa, a white man who decides Papa is a terrorist pulls over and begins slinging hateful speech at the trio, culminating in a physical attack that sends Papa to the hospital. Karina and Chris draw on their friendship, their families, and the unexpectedly unifying power of social media for strength against fear and hatred. Fast-paced first-person narration alternates between Karina and Chris. This accessible read tackles weighty issues like racism and hatred, while the warmth of the growing friendship among Karina, Chris, and Papa carries readers through the book's stressful conflicts to its satisfying conclusion. Ages 10-12
- School Library Journal
"Saturday," by Oge Mora (Artist)
Ava's mother works six days a week, so Saturday, their only day together, "was the day they cherished." Despite a practiced plan and tickets to a "one-night-only puppet show," though, this one isn't going particularly well. The library's story time is canceled, a car's splash ruins their salon 'dos, and the park is too noisy and crowded to be peaceful. But they face each setback the same way: "They paused, closed their eyes, and - whew! - let out a deep breath," then Ava's mother reassures her that "today will be special. Today will be splendid. Today is SATURDAY!" Carefully paced repetition structures the family's experiences, and brilliantly colored collages by Mora (Thank You, Omu!) convey their trip through the city with elegant energy; their figures dance across the pages, and sometimes the words do, too. Scenes at the family breakfast table, inside the salon, and at the riotously busy park are filled with detail that rewards second looks. When they encounter the worst disaster of all - this one is Ava's mother's fault - it's Ava's turn to reassure her mom, and she finds special words to do it. The family handles the stress of dashed expectations in a way that acknowledges disappointment while conveying the buoyancy of resilience and the joy of their bond. And a delightful coda may inspire readers to share the inventive way they salvage their day. Ages 4-8
- Publisher's Weekly