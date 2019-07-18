MILTON-FREEWATER — Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever will host a youth trap shoot on Saturday at the East End Rod and Gun Club.
Larry Boe will provide a habitat restoration presentation at 8 a.m., with the trap shoot immediately following.
Youth age 18 and under are welcome to participate, including youth not yet a member of the chapter. Those not already a member of Pheasants Forever will receive chapter-sponsored membership enrollment.
Clay targets and shotgun shells will be provided by Pheasants Forever.
Adult family members or mentors should accompany youth.
Contact youth committee chair George Endicott at 509-386-8531 for more information.