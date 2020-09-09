Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever will host its annual Family Challenge Trap Shoot on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Walla Walla Gun Club (1212 Middle Waitsburg Road).
Registration begins at 8 am, with the shoot starting at 9 a.m.
This event involves parent/child teams shooting together in a friendly competition among participating families.
Small prizes are afforded the teams who bust the most clays.
Pheasants Forever will provide clays, shotgun shells, and ear and eye protection for youth participants.
Youth age 18 and under may participate in this event with a parent, guardian, or adult family member or mentor.
For more information, contact George Endicott at 509-386-8531.