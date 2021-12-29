A public demonstration of basket weaving and its intricacies begin anniversary celebrations sponsored by the Walla Walla County Rural Library District on Jan. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The basket weaving demonstration by Emily Sommers takes place at the Lions’ Hall at 801 Larch St. in College Place.
The event launches the Walla Walla County Rural Library District’s 50th anniversary events for the year to come. Various activities for the public will illustrate the district’s history, plans and the libraries’ roles in their communities.
The district includes libraries in Burbank, College Place, Prescott and Touchet. The district also sponsors a bookmobile for areas of Walla Walla County that do not have a library.
To follow the anniversary activities throughout the coming year and find out about establishing accounts to check out books, readers can obtain information at the district’s website, wwcrld.org or can telephone 509-527-3284.
