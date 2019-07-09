The annual Banner Bank Junior Invitational golf tournament will be contested Thursday and Friday at the Walla Walla Country Club.
A field of 51 players will compete in the 36-hole event, including 20 boys in the 15-17 age division and 19 girls in the 15-17 group. Seven boys and five girls will play in their respective 12-14 age divisions.
Play is scheduled to commence on graduated tee times Thursday afternoon at 12:30 and Friday morning at 7:30.
Top contenders in the 15-17 age group are Tommy Beason of Kennewick and Zane Mularski of Spokane in the boys field and Angela Park of Kennewick and Camryn Culp of Spokane in the girls field.
In the 12-14 division, Ben Jones of Spokane and Brandon Coates of Richland are regarded as the favorite boys and Jillian Breedlove of Pasco and Jillian Hui of Kennewick are the favored girls.
Local entries include Walla Walla’s Cameron Hutchinson and Milton-Freewater’s Carson Chester in the boys 15-17 group and Walla Walla’s Hallee Yaw in the 15-17 girls. Burbank’s Evan Harvill is also entered in the 15-17 boys field and Pomeroy sisters Chase and Deana Caruso are competing in 15-17 girls play
Banner Bank Invitational
At Walla Walla Country Club
Thursday/Friday
Boys Field
15-17 AGE DIVISION — Tyler Anderson, Richland; Tommy Beason, Kennewick; Carson Chester, Milton-Freewater; Dyllan Clark, West Richland; Clayton German, Kennewick; Luke Gorham, Kennewick; Evan Harvill, Burbank; Joe Hays, Pasco; Cameron Hutchinson, Walla Walla; Evan Johnson, Richland; Matt Jones, Spokane; John Kim, Yakima; John Koskinen, Kennewick; Caden Martinsen, Spokane; Zane Mularski, Spokane; Kyle Oldson, Richland; Jacob Rawley, Ephrata, Wash.; Braden Rew, Richland; Ben Schmidt, Liberty Lake, Wash.; Rylan Simanton, Kennewick.
12-14 AGE DIVISION — Callan Anderson, Wenatchee; Brandon Coates, Richland; Drew Frei, Richland; Ben Jones, Spokane; Joel Martinez, Pasco; Dillon Schrock, Spokane; Shawn Stewart, West Richland.
Girls Field
15-18 AGE DIVISION — Avery Arnold, Chewelah, Wash.; Rachel Ball, Yakima; Charlotte Bloom, Spokane; Libby Bloom, Spokane; Chase Caruso, Pomeroy; Deana Caruso, Pomeroy; Kathryn Crimp, Ellensburg; Camryn Culp, Spokane; Dabne McGuire, Richland; Taylor Mularski, Spokane; Yesenia Nunez, Pasco; Angela Park, Pasco; Nicole Propheter, Heppner, Ore.; Darby Rickel, Spokane; Bromley Ross, Spokane; Paige Sommerville, Pasco; Hallee Yaw, Walla Walla; Tatum York-Bement, Kennewick.
12-14 AGE DIVISION — Brooke Bloom, Spokane; Jillian Breedlove, Pasco; Jayme Dwight, Soap Lake, Wash.; Grace Gintner, Kennewick; Jillian Hui, Kennewick.