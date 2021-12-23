Native Walla Wallan, Kevin Graybill, who sings professionally as Graybill, returns to his hometown to perform songs from his debut EP album, “High Tide and Low Tide” along with covers of popular songs. Graybill’s performance begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Brunos by Va Piano at 109 E. Main St. in downtown Walla Walla. Graybill considers Walla Walla a “second home,” though presently based in California.
This is a one-off show while home with his family for the holidays. Before the pandemic Graybill says he was playing up to two shows a year in Walla Walla but virus spread altered his performance schedule.
He attended Walla Walla schools from kindergarten to high school and was graduated from Wa-Hi in 2004. While home between December 2020 and this past April, he says he found inspiration for his new album and relief from creative blocks.
“I think my time in Walla Walla played a big part in that creative process,” he writes, “it was my first time taking on such a monumental project … when I would get stuck on parts, I would go for long walks around town … I thank all the beautiful neighborhoods and streets of Walla Walla for helping me process things and make the best decisions through that journey.”
Besides social media pages on Instagram and Facebook, Graybill’s debut album and song links can be found on major music streaming platforms including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, iTunes Store, AmazonMusic, YouTube, Tidal and deezer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.