It’s another year for ArtWalla’s First Friday Art Tour For June, thought the event will be virtual for now, with information for venues found on the ArtWalla website, artwalla.com-arttour and Facebook page.
In-person events will be evaluated on a month-by-month basis as the year progresses. Venues, however, are open for business, thus it’s recommended that patrons visit local businesses and support local artists.
ArtWalla will have its yearly First Friday Pop-Up event outside of Combine Art Collective, 130 E Rose St.
While there will be no formal opening, works by Shannon Kimball, Lorna Barth and Steve Nilson will be displayed at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5, at 5 p.m.
Kimball’s portrait paintings revolve around a self-stated belief: “People Never Change. The stories may change, but not people.”
Colorful depictions of recognizable faces and strangers are incorporated in her work.
Lorna Barth, describing her watercolor work, said, “I go for the overlooked things in life for my art.” Her works feature collaged watercolors of plants and local scenery.
Steve Nilson, who works in many mediums, said, “Inspiration for me can pop up at any time and in any place.” Working in acrylics, pastels, ceramics, sea glass, fiberglass resin and found objects, he now creates work that he describes as “cosmic surrealism.”