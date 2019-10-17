Cat’s eyes. Jagged teeth. Happy face. Gloomy face. Scary face. Spiral eyes. The design possibilities seem endless for blank canvas pumpkins.
The Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department, in cooperation with Super 1 Foods, will host its annual pumpkin carving and coloring contest for youths ages 3-12.
The free contest will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave.
The 3- to 6-year-olds will color pumpkins, while 7- to 12-year-olds will carve their pumpkins.
Participants must bring their own carving and coloring utensils and an adult to supervise. Pumpkins and prizes are donated by Super 1 and will be awarded in several age divisions.
On site registration opens at 5:15 p.m. To view a schedule of other fun Parks & Rec classes and events log on to wwpr.us or call 527-4527.