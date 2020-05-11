In addition to the downloadable eBook and audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library, anytime.overdrive.com, check out other learning resources at wallawallapubliclibrary.org under Kids & Teens, Learning and Fun: TumbleBooks, tumblebooklibrary.com; Starfall,
starfall.com; National Geographic Kids, kids.nationalgeographic.com; and eBook/audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library:
Teen Nonfiction eBooks
"Girls Who Run the World: 31 CEOs Who Mean Business,” by Diana Kapp; illustrated by Bijou Karman
This encyclopedic guide, comprised of profiles of 31 female CEOs compiled almost exclusively from author interviews, is a delightful entry into the world of women at the top of the business game. The book features short biographies of women working in industries ranging from beauty and fashion to science and technology, and heading up companies such as Blendoor, Stitch Fix, Spanx, Nextdoor, Poo-pourri, and Glossier. Similar messages run through the profiles — don't be afraid to fail or take chances, and getting to the top will take lots of hard work. Some of the subjects have business degrees, and many were very successful students, but they all have tremendous work ethics and the ability to sell not only a product but also themselves as leaders. The last section, a primer on Business 101, encourages readers to sharpen their own entrepreneurial skills. Ages 12-17
— School Library Journal
“Americanized: Rebel Without a Green Card,” by Sara Saedi
Readers will laugh, cry, and empathize with Saedi's adolescent journey as an undocumented Iranian immigrant living in the United States. Her memoir recounts the discovery of her undocumented status as a teen and the naturalization process in her early adulthood. Saedi paints a clear picture of the financial hurdles her family faced as they rebuilt a life in a new country, the legal implications of not having a Social Security number, and the sharp contrast between her mother's teenage years and her own. Readers will laugh at the author's honest portrayals of awkward high school experiences and understand the anxiety that comes with the constant fear of deportation. The memoir tackles complex topics of immigration, sex, alcohol, cultural stereotypes, and what it means to navigate life between two cultures. Filled with pop culture references, journal excerpts, photographs, and relatable coming-of-age content, this book will keep readers fully entertained while pushing them to deeper cultural understandings. Ages 14-17
— School Library Journal
“Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir,” by Robin Ha
Transitioning from life in Korea to America, a young woman struggles with change and figuring out where she fits. After her mother's decision to marry a man in Alabama, 14-year-old Chuna, who thought she was just going on another mother-daughter trip, grapples with culture shock, bullying, and integrating into a new family. Her mother is still her hero, and she recognizes the sacrifices she has made in order for them to survive. It's rough going though, especially when the rest of the Kims, her new stepfamily, are not very supportive. She can't help but compare Korea to the U.S., the lively streets of Seoul and her many friends to her isolation in 1990s Huntsville. Bullying, though for different reasons — in Korea, for coming from a single-parent home and in Alabama, for being Asian — is always prevalent in her life. (Many of the people she interacts with at school are white.) It isn't until her mother reminds her of her love of comics and drawing that Chuna, now going by Robin, begins to thrive. Employing soft and subdued coloring for the majority of the work, Ha (Cook Korean!, 2016, etc.) uses sepia tones for recollections of her family's history in Korea. This heartfelt memoir from an author who shares her honest, personal experiences excels at showing how Ha navigated Asian American identity and the bonds between mother and daughter. An insightful, moving coming-of-age tale. Ages 13-17
— Kirkus Reviews
"Life Inside My Mind: 31 Authors Share Their Personal Struggles," by Jessica Burkhart (Editor), Melissa Marr, Wendy Toliver, Maureen Johnson, Cindy L. Rodriguez
In this much-needed, enlightening book, 31 young adult authors write candidly about mental health crises, either their own or that of someone very close to them. Ranging from humorous to heartbreaking to hopeful, each story has a uniquely individual approach to the set of circumstances that the writer is dealing with. Many authors address readers in the second person, inviting them to imagine what it's like to live a day inside their heads. The symptoms of anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and addiction are frequently discussed. Readers will learn of the many different ways these conditions can be present and in which they often work together. Despite the intense emotional content, teens will warm to the authenticity apparent in every voice. Many, if not most of the essays offer a list of the techniques and treatments that have been successful in handling symptoms, including medication, therapy, exercise, and yoga. The difficulty in recognizing mental health issues, as well as the unfortunate stigma associated with asking for help, is frequently acknowledged and may help teen and adult readers work toward achieving a more open dialogue. Perhaps most importantly, the collection's overarching sentiment points toward acceptance and the idea that treatment is a journey. As contributor Tara Kelly writes: "If anxiety gets the better of me again, that's okay. I give myself permission to fall down and get back up." Ages 14-18
— School Library Journal