In addition to our downloadable eBook and audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library (anytime.overdrive.com), please check out our other learning resources you can find on our website (www.wallawallapubliclibrary.org) under Kids & Teens, Learning and Fun:
TumbleBooks: TumbleBooks (tumblebooklibrary.com) reads aloud and animates many of your child's favorite books! An excellent program for beginning readers.
Starfall: Give your child a head-start in phonics with this fun and engaging online program (starfall.com). Useful for children in pre-K to 2nd grade.
National Geographic Kids: NatGeo Kids’ website (kids.nationalgeographic.com) is a treasure trove of games, videos, photos, crafts, and other fun activities for kids of all ages.
Please check out this week’s eBook/Audiobook selections on Washington Anytime Library:
Kids Audiobooks (New)
"Roll with It,” by Jamie Sumner
In Sumner's middle grade debut, 12-year-old Ellie dreams of being a famous baker/chef, instead of being known as the "kid with cerebral palsy in a wheelchair." Ellie is obsessed with learning baking techniques with her overworked mother and writes letters to her favorite celebrity chefs about the recipes she has tried. Ellie's world is turned upside down when she and her mother move to her grandmother's trailer park residence in Oklahoma to assist with the care of her ailing grandfather, who suffers from the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Ellie rises to the challenge of being the new girl in school and makes new friends through her kindness, as well as her baking prowess. Ellie finds a way to conquer her doubts and prove to her mother that the move to Oklahoma was a good thing for both of them. Young readers will delve into Ellie's relationships with her distant father and her mother, grandparents, friends, neighbors, teachers, and classmates. Sumner offers a heartfelt and humorous glimpse into the life of a girl with cerebral palsy who is determined to make her mark on a world that often perceives her as limited because of her disability. However, adults may want to discuss the ableist terms and sentiments Ellie expresses when describing herself, including the word "crippled" and feeling "stuck" in a wheelchair. Ages 10-14
— School Library Journal
"When Stars are Scattered," by Victoria Jamieson
A Somali boy living in a refugee camp in Kenya tries to make a future for himself and his brother in this near memoir interpreted as a graphic novel by collaborator Jamieson.
Omar Mohamed lives in Dadaab Refugee Camp in Kenya with his younger brother, Hassan, who has a seizure disorder, and Fatuma, an elderly woman assigned to foster them in their parents’ absence. The boys’ father was killed in Somalia’s civil war, prompting them to flee on foot when they were separated from their mother. They desperately hope she is still alive and looking for them, as they are for her. The book covers six years, during which Omar struggles with decisions about attending school and how much hope to have about opportunities to resettle in a new land, like the United States. Through Omar’s journey, and those of his friends and family members, readers get a close, powerful view of the trauma and uncertainty that attend life as a refugee as well as the faith, love, and support from unexpected quarters that get people through it. Jamieson’s characteristically endearing art, warmly colored by Geddy, perfectly complements Omar’s story, conjuring memorable and sympathetic characters who will stay with readers long after they close the book. Photographs of the brothers and an afterword provide historical context; Mohamed and Jamieson each contribute an author’s note.
This engaging, heartwarming story does everything one can ask of a book, and then some. Ages 9-12
— Kirkus Reviews
"Maybe He Just Likes You” by Barbara Dee
Dee (“Everything I Know About You”) draws a clear distinction between flirtation and sexual harassment in this timely, sensitively wrought novel about a seventh-grade girl who receives unwanted attention from a group of classmates. When Mila wears her fuzzy green sweater, some boys demand an unwanted hug, and the basketball players insist on touching it (and her) for good luck. Despite Mila’s protests, unwanted touching continues even after she stops wearing the sweater, but Mila is reticent to add to her divorced mother’s stress after she loses her job. Mila finally shares her discomfort with her friends; Omi smooths things over, Zara thinks the boys are merely flirting, and Max believes that Mila should tell the (male) vice principal she’s being bullied. More confused than ever, she remains silent until karate classes give her the skill set and courage to fight back and speak out. The novel’s all-too-familiar scenario offers a springboard for discussion among middle schoolers about Mila’s experience, as well as her confusion, fear, and reluctance to discuss her situation with authority figures. Easily grasped scenarios and short chapters help make this timely #MeToo story accessible to a wide audience. Ages 9-13
— Publishers Weekly
"On the Horizon," by Lois Lowry
As a child, two-time Newbery Medalist Lowry lived in Hawaii and Japan, where her father was deployed during and after WWII. Lowry uses that personal lens to view two horrific acts of war: the bombing of Pearl Harbor by Japan and the atomic destruction of Hiroshima by the U.S. In a slim volume, a variety of poetic forms convey details about people whose lives were lost or forever changed: 37 sets of brothers were aboard the USS Arizona, where 1,177 people died; a four-year-old Japanese boy in Hiroshima was buried with his beloved red tricycle. The book’s structure makes the events feel like equivalent tragedies, which may trouble some readers, since both were acts of war, but the U.S. bombed noncombatants. A third section details Lowry’s experiences living in postwar Japan; some remembrances lighten the otherwise somber mood, including one surprise about Lowry’s childhood encounter with a boy who would also go on to become a luminary in children’s literature. Part memoir, part history, this is a powerful reminder that damage done will be remembered for many decades to come. Black-and-white illustrations by Pak have the feeling of vintage photographs. Ages 10-12
— Publishers Weekly