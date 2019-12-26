Young Adult Nonfiction:
"What the Eagle Sees: Indigenous Stories of Rebellion and Renewal," by Eldon Yellowhorn and Kathy Lowinger
This eclectic work of nonfiction shares several stories about the struggles and survival of Indigenous people across North America, primarily focusing on Canada and the United States. The text is told from an Indigenous perspective and highlights several different Nations and time periods, not necessarily in chronological order. Colorful maps, photos, and illustrations break up the text, making it easily readable. Sidebars give more information about time periods and ask readers to imagine themselves in the shoes of the Indigenous people. The authors clearly detail the harm that colonists and the government inflicted on Indigenous people throughout history to the present day. The scale of the loss of land, culture, and lives is made obvious throughout the text. A glossary of helpful terms, a list of selected sources, and a comprehensive index conclude the volume. This book is highly engaging and educational, though the organization of material (broken up by chapters such as "Slavery," "New Days," "Assimilation," and "Our Day Is Not Over" rather than time period or tribe) may prove challenging for readers hoping to use it for a school project. Ages 11-17
— School Library Journal
"Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace," by Ashley Bryan
Part memoir, part social history, part artist's sketchbook, this title offers a rare insight into the treatment of black soldiers serving in World War II. Bryan, a renowned children's book creator and Newbery Honoree and Coretta Scott King Award winner, offers an impressionistic work. After facing discrimination when he applied to college, Bryan earned a scholarship to Cooper Union in New York. Just when he thought he was on his way to achieving his dream of working as an artist, 19-year-old Bryan was drafted into the United States Army in 1943. Although he'd encountered prejudice before, Bryan was surprised by the level of segregation he experienced in the military. Black recruits were immediately separated from white ones; they were assigned dangerous "service" jobs and were not offered the same opportunities to advance. Bryan used art as a way to feed his spirit as he faced perilous assignments, including taking part in the D-Day invasion and sleeping in a foxhole on Omaha Beach for months. Unlike his 2009 autobiography, “Words to My Life's Song,” this book focuses on one period of Bryan's life and touches upon larger social issues, namely the treatment of black soldiers. Ages 10-14
— School Library Journal
"White Bird: A Wonder Story," by R.J. Palacio
This graphic novel expands on Grandmère's childhood story, which was referenced in “The Julian Chapter”, a companion to Palacio's “Wonder”. Grandmère tells Julian about her childhood in France. She describes how her comfortable, happy life changed in the summer of 1940, when the Germans occupied part of France. Though Grandmère, or Sara, and her family lived in the free zone, she tells Julian, "Nothing was really normal anymore. Not if you were Jewish, like us." As the war progresses, it becomes more real to Sara, but she doesn't understand the danger until the day that the Nazi soldiers arrive at Sara's school to take the Jewish children. Sara hides to escape capture but doesn't know what to do next until she is rescued by a classmate who leads her to safety. The boy, Julien, though she knows him by the cruel nickname Torteau (French for "crab"), uses crutches to walk because his legs were affected by polio. The two become friends, and their relationship even turns romantic as the years pass while Sara is in hiding, but Julien's character doesn't become more than a tragic hero. Moments set in the present featuring Julian and Grandmère frame the tale and draw parallels to family separation at the U.S. border, offering a powerful conclusion. An author's note discusses Palacio's connection to the story, and back matter provides further information about the war, the period, and more. Ages 8-12
— School Library Journal
"The Poison Eaters: Fighting Danger and Fraud in our Food and Drugs,” by Gail Jarrow
Candy made with arsenic, babies soothed by morphine, and milk preserved with formaldehyde. After hooking readers with these gut-wrenching accounts, Jarrow focuses on Harvey Wiley, whose tireless efforts during the early 20th century heavily contributed to the first food and drug regulations in the United States. His food additive experiments on 12 men nicknamed the Poison Squad rose to national attention. While people were learning of the dangers they were ingesting, the government resisted regulations that would hurt its relationship with big business. But after Upton Sinclair's novel “The Jungle” was published, the government was swayed and the Food and Drugs Act of 1906 was born. The book recounts Wiley's attempts to effect change through his government work and as a writer for “Good Housekeeping,” up until the end of his life. Jarrow then briefly discusses current food regulation. Examples of contaminated foods and toxic medications will awe readers, and photos and graphics depict the horrors. Ages 10-17
— School Library Journal