“Being Toffee,” by Sarah Crossan.
Sixteen-year-old Allison has run away from home and her physically and emotionally abusive father in search of the only adult with whom she has ever felt safe.
When she is unable to find her father’s former girlfriend, Allison is homeless in Cornwall, England.
The teen finds herself sneaking into an older woman’s house in search of food.
Gray-haired Marla has dementia and confuses Allison for her long-time friend, Toffee.
While Allison finds ways to hide from Marla’s relatives, she develops a strong, caring bond with Marla as her companion and imaginary friend.
Allison’s pain is raw, and readers are given an intimate look into her emotions in this first-person narrative told in verse.
The sparse language does not provide much in the way of descriptions of the characters.
Though readers do not find out the ethnic background of Allison, Marla, or Toffee, we do learn that Allison and Toffee share a large scar on their faces — one that Allison tries to hide with Marla’s bronzer, making her “implausibly tanned-skin the color of apricots.”
Between Crossan’s descriptions of abuse, drinking, and strong language, school librarians may find this better suited to high school readers. Ages 12-17
“Bearmouth: A Novel,” by Liz Hyder.
Newt has been eking out a living as an unskilled laborer in the bleak Bearmouth coal mine since age 4.
Forced to work in appalling underground conditions in an alternate Britain for meager pay, Newt — also called “YouNuck” (eunuch) by others as a malicious nod to their perceived undefined gender — must split their earnings between essential purchases from the company store and wages sent to their family back home.
Life in the mine is brutal, and each day seems to bring new injuries, assaults, or deaths.
Newt is able to focus on the bright spots in the darkness: loving friendships, moments of joy, and caring fellow miners who treat Newt like family.
Newt is encouraged to keep their head down and follow the rules so as to not upset the fine balance in the mines between exploited workers and those in power, but everything changes when a dangerous newcomer joins the team and begins asking provocative questions.
When tragedy strikes, Newt begins to question their religious faith in the Mayker and yearns for change.
Newt is taught their letters by Thomas, a fellow worker in the mines, and the story is told in Newt’s own words through phonetically written prose. Thomas has brown skin; all other characters seem to be white.
This grim and immersive thriller delivers suspense in the dark. Ages 13 — 18
“Kent State,” by Deborah Wiles.
Via many perspectives, this powerful free verse work explores the Kent State University shootings that shocked the U.S. in May 1970.
Wiles (the “Sixties Trilogy”) sets the stage with a narrative prelude that contextualizes the campus unrest alongside the draft and seemingly unwinnable Vietnam War, and details how the incursion into neutral Cambodia further escalated tensions.
The narrative begins as a lament and immediately draws the reader into the events with voices from varied points of view, including students, townspeople, the National Guard, and the Black United Students of Kent State.
Font, size, and spacing set off the distinct, often conflicting, perspectives, thoughtfully underscoring each.
Wiles divides the text into the four days leading up to the shootings, and eulogizes each of the four massacred students.
The black students’ voice proves particularly poignant in its depiction of long-standing institutionalized racism, and Wiles effectively portrays the combustible and enduring controversies that led to this tragedy.
Ending with an extensive author’s note, this hard-hitting historical novel provides valuable perspective on unrest and violence, both timely and timeless, and an invitation that speaks to the present: “We hope you’re/ on fire/ for change.” Ages 12-17
“Rules for Being a Girl,” by Candace Bushnell, Katie Cotugno.
Overachieving, Ivy League-bound Marin grudgingly accepts the sexism around her, from an English curriculum dominated by male writers to a principal who publicly humiliates female students for dress code violations.
Then her teacher Mr. Beckett tries to kiss her. Shaken and ashamed, she worries that she unwittingly sent him romantic signals.
But soon she gets enraged at the idea that women are supposed to behave according to some unspoken code of conduct.
In an incendiary editorial (“The Rules for Being a Girl”) for the school paper, she censures the traditional rules and excuses: “Don’t let things go too far. Don’t give him the wrong idea. Don’t blame him for trying.”
The response is disappointing; her best friend Chloe finds the piece shrill, and her boyfriend Jacob dubs Marin a “crazy feminist.”
But Marin comes to embrace that label, starting a feminist book club and finding the strength to speak out against Mr. Beckett.
While the characters are thinly developed stock types and the ending wraps up too neatly, Marin’s transformation into a clear-eyed young activist will inspire teens.
Rife with references to pop culture, this fast-paced narrative introduces the complexities of intersectionality, identifies the insidious impact of rape culture, and encourages readers to take a stand against everyday injustices. Ages 14-18