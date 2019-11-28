Yakima musician to perform Saturday
A solo musician from England now living in Yakima with his wife and children, Jeremy Slowe plays about 100 shows a year to help support three special needs kids.
Slowe, who calls his act These Guitars Say Sorry, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Plumb Cellars, 39 E. Main St.
His songs are drawn from experience and observation and cross from the political to the personal.
He engages audiences with his music, British accent and stories he tells between songs. The interludes have become as much a part of the show as the music, he said in a release. He talks about his hometown, how he came to be a U.S. citizen and the journey of adopting three special needs kids with his wife.