The 20th annual Walla Walla Valley Quilt Festival will be Friday-Sunday at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., its home since 2008.
Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
The $6 admission is good all weekend.
There will be hourly demonstrations, a vendor mall and a silent auction.
The Walla Walla Valley Quilt Festival Committee of quilters and nonquilters established the event in 1999.
It is designed to promote public awareness and appreciation for the art and tradition of quilting and recognition of its heritage, provide educational quilting opportunities to everyone, celebrate the social function of quilting and encourage people to visit the Valley.
It has evolved into a much larger quilt show, growing in size because of support from the community and quilters all over, organizers said.
The first year, 70 people came. The festival in 2018 drew in 1,200 people.
Skilled quilters featured at the show include:
Shannon Gillman Orr, national featured quilter from Northern California, is an artist, illustrator, sewing pattern and fabric designer. She describes herself as a reformed architect with a love of vintage kitsch and modern fresh color.
She is the author of “Choose Joy: Quilting with Intention,” a 30-block sampler quilt pattern and journal; “Plan to Quilt Vol 1 & Vol 2,” an interactive work book and planning system, with no calendar. “I love to share my story, share quilts at trunk shows and teach workshops around the country.”
Pat Lucarelli, local featured quilter, has always loved sewing, learning to sew with her maternal grandmother on her simple non-fancy Singer sewing machine that did nothing but straight stitch and reverse.
She sewed clothes for herself and daughter Susie, learned to embroider, crochet and knit.
Susie introduced her to quilting “and together we continued our love of this wonderful hobby.”