COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University Department of Music will present Gian Carlo Menotti’s classic opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors” in three concerts, from 6:30-7:30 on Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2-3 p.m. Sunday in Village Hall, 204 S. College Ave., on the WWU campus, 207 S. College Ave.
Admission is $10 for adults or $5 for students. See also wallawalla.edu/Amahl.
Sharpstein fifth-grader Logan Goss, 11, portrays a disabled child named Amahl. When the three Magi are en route to see the Christ child they stop to rest at the home Amahl shares with his mother.
Themes of love, forgiveness and generosity run throughout the hour-long opera. WWU music majors and select choir I Cantori round out the cast.
The opera is directed and produced by Christine Janis and Abigail Wissink. Kraig Scott leads the orchestra.
For more details, contact Janis at 509-527-2561.