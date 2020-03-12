COLLEGE PLACE — Six plays and five films will be featured in Walla Walla University Drama Department's 24th annual Festival of Shorts, which showcases student talent and features student directors and actors.
The presentations will be 2 p.m. Sunday March 15 and tonight March 12 and March 14 Saturday at 8 p.m. in Village Hall on the WWU campus, 204 S. College Ave.
Directors include Jordan Barnett, senior, film, TV and media; Rylee Blake, junior, psychology; Dorea Bradley, junior, psychology; Barbara Chavez, senior, film, TV and media; Noah Dauncey, senior, communications and English; Claira Eastwood, sophomore, global communication; Zoe Ferrell, senior, communications; Kyle Lambert, senior, engineering; Kolten Stopsen, senior, film, TV and media; Rachel Thiel, junior, film, TV and media; and Madison Turner, junior, theology.