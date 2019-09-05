The Walla Walla University Art Department will present a show of fine art porcelain by artists Tom Coleman, Elaine Coleman and Amy Kline at the Clyde and Mary Harris Art Gallery at Walla Walla University.
The opening reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday. The show runs through Sept. 11. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Colemans will also offer an independent ceramics workshop focused on slip, glazes and firing techniques Sunday through Sept. 13 at the WWU Ceramics Studio.
Find more information about the Colemans and their work at tomandelainecolmangallery.com.