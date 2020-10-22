The wide-open spaces of Eastern Washington might inspire a pen-and-ink artist, but a cavernous empty room doesn’t have the same draw.
Naked walls in an artistic ambiance can announce themselves in an unwarranted way, jarring the observer a bit when aesthetics and sensory enjoyment are more the aim,
So, in 2013 when winemaker Joel Waite and his parents spun around in the World War II warehouse at the former U.S. Army Air Corps Base for B-17 bombers, they envisioned a wine-tasting facility that’s more than a big garage with office space.
They’d already been through “99 pages of failed names,” Joel said, when he and his parents launched a promising winery at the Port of Walla Walla’s business incubator in 2008. The trio settled upon an old aviation weather acronym, CAVU. That stands for “ceiling and visibility unlimited,” a nod to father Jim Waite’s years as a U.S Army aviator.
CAVU’s skyward optimism was fitting to further elevate Joel’s young winemaking skills and reputation, which were taking off as his first wines outgrew their nest in the incubator.
But seven years ago, the major move completed, new wine bar installed, plans for a spacious entertainment and dancing room well underway, all permits in place and then, there was this gap. Too much of a good thing — spacious spaces were distracting from the whole.
“There sure is a lot of wall space to fill up,” Joel recalls saying. “We sort of looked around and said, ‘We could buy some stuff to fill it up.’ But then ArtWalla approached us. It was spontaneous, in a way, serendipitous. The space kind of evolved on itself.”
ArtWalla is the advocate organization for more than 130 Walla Walla Valley artists. Its leaders have a mission that always needs attention: More exhibition space and more events to showcase and sell the works of a growing colony of multimedia visual artists.
CAVU and the volunteer-run organization paired together like salsa dancers. The metaphor is ironic since the winery normally hosts salsa dances once a month. Those dances are on hiatus now though, of course, due to COVID-19. But the pairing of art and wine had its first sign of compatibility in that the art and craft share philosophical ground.
“Both art and wine are very organic,” Joel said, “both are created by an individual. They don’t just show up on your grocery store shelf. There’s love that goes into both, too.”
Joel himself had become an art collector in the mid-’90s during his two decades as a private chef and sommelier working and studying on both coasts of the United States, including serving cognoscenti clients in Washington, D.C.
Art and wine go together, he said. “Art is a living entity, and that’s exactly what I feel about wine,” he said. “Living it changes you, it changes on you just like art. Wine tells a story as well, and wine might create some stories.”
Plans jelled for the spacious room, some 1,200 square feet, behind the CAVU wine tasting bar. It could become then one of the largest local canvases for artists and affordable art, in general, costing less than $1,000 a work.
The three Waites agreed that Joel’s mother, Karen Waite, a retired defense industry executive, would be the point person at the winery for scheduling shows and working with the artists. But the next concern remained truly logistical. Again, “ — The walls were completely blank,” Karen said. Still, the family moved forward with opportunities to engage artists eager to show.
But the first artist to hang work was jury rigging the situation with fishing wire, S-hooks and even twine, Karen remembered. The growing potential for nail holes in the walls were a concern, so despite having spent a fortune moving and setting up the new winery facility, the Waites invested in a net of lighting and art hanging hardware.
“Those stupid little wires cost thousands of dollars,” Joel said even today, shaking his head. And there is no such thing as a comprehensive kit. wThe painstaking process of piece by piece, called for setting up an art display system that would be flexible enough to accommodate all the exhibitions with the various media they predicted. But, Karen noted a new kind of hook had become available, one with a punch button so that frames and other wall artwork could be elevated and lowered relatively easily.
Meanwhile, Jim Waite, also a retired defense industry executive, had stepped up with his own contributions. He would see that the artists, the names of the artworks and the prices were all in order and visible in the gallery. Checks to artists for consumer purchases would go across his desk and out the door. The Waites also agreed that in the bigger picture, the winery would only charge the artists 20% of the price on pieces sold by the winery. For pieces that did not sell, there would be no commission taken at all. Most galleries require some 30% to 50% of the sales price paid back to the venue.
As for art that might need shipping, wine needs shipping, too, and Jim had taken responsibility for seeing such missions accomplished. This was in addition to running the inventory and other business aspects, while Joel pursued the complexities of winemaking and promotion, and Karen chose to steer the calendar and artists into a semblance of order, with special events such as ArtSquared worked in too.
ArtSquared is a show featuring 6-inch by 6-inch canvases that more than 100 Walla Walla artists contribute each year for a fall exhibition and sale to benefit ArtWalla’s programs and grants. But the winery was unable to host the annual September event this year given the pandemic’s public health strictures. However, the 2020 squares, as the miniatures are called, are on sale online at ArtWalla’s website through the end of October.
CAVU itself has art for sale hanging on its walls, and though many a guest crosses the transom, the numbers and groups are tightly controlled, Joel said. The Waites are playing by the book, yet they’ve been astonished at the traffic.
“We’ve been so busy,” Joel said. “Dozens and dozens of tables in the gallery … six people here, then five people, then six people. They come from all over for the art and the wine. People aren’t flying but they still want to get out of town. They may be in crisis mode, but they need to get out of the house.”
CAVU’s combination of popular premium wines, the family’s values when it comes to the region and its artists, and its serendipity with ArtWalla in general, have led to notable success for artists all around. The gallery is booked solidly with one artist a month — sometimes groupings of compatible artists per month — until January 2022, Joel said.
“Mom is great at that. She loves — LOVES — her artists.”
With different art shows at the winery, Joel said people often ask him, “‘Are you an artist yourself?’ And I say, ‘Yes. You’re drinking it.’”