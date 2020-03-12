Walla Walla Community College Theatre Arts will present "Dangerous Little Creatures" by local playwright Dana Crist in the China Pavilion, 500 Tausick Way.
Showtimes are 7-9:30 p.m. March 5-7 and March 12-14. A 2 p.m. matinee will be March 8.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, with WWCC students admitted free with student ID.
Because of adult language and content, this is recommended for those 18 and older.
It’s 1987 and teenage metalhead Davy Lord is slowly emerging from his battles with loneliness and depression.
But just when he is starting to feel comfortable with his family life, his music, his loyal outsider friends and his caring but disturbed girlfriend, his world is invaded by his long-estranged father.
Soon, more battles must be fought. Between acceptance and violence, enlightenment and tradition and ultimately, between father and son.