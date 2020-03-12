"WALLA WALLA: An Original Operetta" is the newest musical work being created in the Walla Walla Community College Vocal Music Department, said WWCC vocal music instructor Julie A. Jones in a release.
The production can be seen at 7 p.m. March 15 in the Performing Arts Auditorium of the Allied Health Building on the WWCC campus, 500 Tausick Way.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to fund the next original production.
Student singers have each written poetic prose inspired by personal experiences, memories and places in the community. Composer and collaborator Kristin VIning is writing original music for the students to sing.
Visual Arts students are creating Walla Walla-themed paintings, drawings and digital art for the production.
Jones and WWCC fine and performing arts instructors Lisa Anne Rasmussen, Warren Rood, Kristin VIning, and Kevin Loomer encourage the public to support students in their newest endeavor.