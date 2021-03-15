By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Wondering what to do with all that genealogy research that’s been piling up? The Quest-sponsored Writing the Stories of Your Ancestors course may be a good fit.
Quest’s educational membership classes for active learners 50-plus years of age and will be available this spring through Zoom.
The easy-to-use online program creates a virtual classroom for stress-free learning in a friendly setting free of tests, grades and credits.
Writing the story of an ancestor or a historical character helps ensure the research gets passed on. Participants will learn how to frame narratives with background and context so they become as compelling to others as they are personally. The course will cover planning, gathering and organizing materials; bringing historical context to the person and place; and finding ways to present the materials.
It runs for seven sessions, costs $42.60 and will be held 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, April 6-May 18.
Other classes this spring include: Mythology and Human Values; So You Want to Talk About Race; Success with Vegetable Gardens; The Fabulous Flower Border; When the Moon Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie; Intro to U.S. Space Flight History; All Levels Hatha Yoga; Drawing What You See; Folk Sing-Along; Beginner Kettlebell Exercise; Masterworks of Russian Literature: Tolstoy, Civil Disobedience and Nonviolence; and The Art of Storytelling.
Registration opens 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, or call WWCC Continuing Education at 509-527-4331. The Zoom meeting ID and link will be included in a registration confirmation email.
The course catalog provides more information about Quest classes. For those unsure of how to use Zoom, register for a free tutorial 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23. Classes being on April 5.
A Quest membership is required to participate, which costs $39 annually or $15 quarterly. The program was founded 1998 and is guided by steering committee of local residents.
If affordability be a barrier to taking classes, scholarships are available through ubne.ws/questscholarships or contact the office at 509-527-4331.
View the course catalog, register or find the free “Intro to Zoom” class at wwcc.edu/quest.