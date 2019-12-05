‘Romeo and Juliet’ a comedy? The Walla Walla Community College production of William Shakespeare's “Romeo & Juliet,” promises to be funny.
“This will not be your average tale of star-crossed lovers ‘filled with woe.’ The fact is William Shakespeare wrote far more comedy into this play than is usually squeezed out in production,” according to a release.
“Without disturbing its text, we are going to squeeze this one for all the laughs we can find. We promise, this will be the funniest ‘tragedy’ you’ve experienced in some time. We think Will would approve.”
Shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 5-7 and a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 1 in the China Pavilion, 500 Tausick Way, on the WWCC campus.
General admission is $10 or $5 for seniors and students. For more information, contact Connie Loomer at connie.loomer@wwcc.edu or 509-540-8011.