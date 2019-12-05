Add a little magic to the holidays with Hogwarts for the Holidays at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in Cordiner Hall, 44 Park St., Whitman College campus.
Under the direction of Maestro Yaacov Bergman, the Walla Walla Symphony will perform selections from the “Harry Potter” motion pictures, including “The Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Chamber of Secrets” and “Prisoner of Azkaban,” plus other charming seasonal favorites such as “Waltz of the Snowflakes” from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, “Carol of the Bells” and more.
The concert will feature narration written, arranged and curated by Ben VanDonge and Kate Keyes and performed by Nona Beebe, Thomas Beebe and Evy Erikson.
A variety of festive and fun activities will take place before each concert. Wine is available before the concert and during intermission from featured wine sponsors Gård Vintners in the afternoon and Isenhower Cellars in the evening, for $5 a glass with all proceeds benefitting the Walla Walla Symphony. A variety of holiday treats will be available to purchase in the lobby during intermission.
All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18-29 for adults, $10-16 for students with ID, and thanks to Columbia REA, $5 for youths 18 and younger. Tickets are available online wwsymphony.org, by calling 509-529-8020, at the Symphony office, 13½ E. Main St., Suite 201, or at the door one hour prior to showtime.