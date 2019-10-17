Tickets are on sale for Walla Walla Symphony’s two performances of “Swan Lake,” at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Cordiner Hall, 44 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus.
The full Eugene Ballet Company, with Toni Pimble, artistic director, will perform Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet with the symphony, under the direction of Maestro Yaacov Bergman.
The ballet tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and a swan princess named Odette, who spends her days swimming on a lake of tears and her nights in her human form.
Eugene Ballet Company was founded in 1978 by Toni Pimble and Riley Grannan and has become one of the West’s busiest, most versatile professional dance companies with performances in more than 100 cities in 32 U.S. and internationally.
EBC has presented more than 100 ballets, created and staged by award-winning Pimble and many of the country’s finest choreographers. With full-length classical ballets to contemporary and family programs, the Company has always sought to present a wide variety of programming for its audiences.
Before the concert and during intermission, wine from featured wine sponsors, Browne Family Vineyards in the afternoon and A. Morell Wines in the evening, for $5 a glass, WITH all proceeds benefiting Walla Walla Symphony. A variety of sweet treats will also be available to purchase in the lobby during intermission.
All seats are reserved. Tickets are $25-35 for adults, $15-25 for students with ID, and, because of sponsor Columbia REA, $10 for youth 18 and younger.
Tickets are online at wwsymphony.org, 509-529-8020 or at the Symphony office at 131/2 E. Main St., Suite 201, or at the door one hour before showtime.
Swan Lake is presented by Banner Bank with additional support from Danza Classica Ballet Foundation.