Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Whitman College will hold an open audition for its annual fundraiser, Walla Walla’s Got Talent! Proceeds from the event benefit the Walla Walla Child Advocates program.
Auditions will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Cordiner Hall, 46 S. Park St., on the Whitman campus.
The talent show will be at 7 p.m. April 11, also at Cordiner Hall.
Walla Walla Child Advocates are volunteer guardians ad litem appointed by the court to provide specialized advocacy to local children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect and have been placed into foster or kinship care by the state.
The talent show raises critical funds that help provide the volunteer advocates with 30 hours of preservice training and 12 hours of yearly continuing education. Volunteers are also given the opportunity to attend the annual Washington State Association of Child Advocates Conference with all travel and registration fees covered by scholarships from the Theta fundraising.
“We hope that you will join us for this fun community event hosted by the Thetas,” said Kati Brown, program coordinator for the Walla Walla Child Advocates. “Your attendance will go a long way toward ensuring that vulnerable children in the Walla Walla Valley have an objective and dedicated advocate giving them a voice in court.”
Previous performers have included the Walla Walla Dance Center, musical talent Sound and Stone and a variety of young, local talent. Contact Phyllis Pawa for additional information on auditions at 617-388-4830 or pawapb@whitman.edu.