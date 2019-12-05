Card-making and snowflake crafts will be served up with cookies and cider, set to melodies of the Erikson Family String Ensemble, when the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., hosts its Snowflake Celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event, held concurrently with a flash book sale, is open to children and adults.
“We’re thrilled to host young musicians sharing their art with other children,” said Young People’s Librarian Liz George.
She said the performance is a perfect example of the library’s function as a hub for exchanging ideas and experiences across mediums, and to educate and enrich the community across all ages.
Led by Ardeth Erikson, the ensemble features students of her violin studio, as well as the six Erikson children.
They play regularly at the Washington Odd Fellows Home and at several local churches.
“We haven’t really settled into a church family here,” she said. “And I like that my kids get the opportunity to play for people all over town.”