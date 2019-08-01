Walla Walla Choral Society will present a vocal workshop with Vijay Singh from 6-9 p.m Aug. 19 at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave.
The cost is $30 per person or $45 per couple and it is open to the community.
Vijay Singh is an active performer, composer, teacher, conductor and clinician residing in Ellensburg where he is professor of music at Central Washington University.
A graduate of Willamette University, with a bachelor’s of music education in clarinet and voice, and Portland State University with a masters in choral conducting vocal performance, he has been gaining international attention for his eclectic musical compositions, performances, workshops and conducting appearances.
Singh’s teaching experiences have included work at public secondary schools, community college, and university levels. He currently teaches voice, choral arranging and jazz pedagogy, directs the University Chorale and award-winning CWU Vocal Jazz 1, and oversees the vocal jazz program with three jazz choirs.
As a composer, Singh writes for all levels in classical choral and jazz idioms. His compositions — more than 170 are currently in print — are widely available from a number of publishers and he often writes on commission for some of North America’s finest ensembles.
His “MASS with Orchestra” received its world premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City May 30, 2011.
An active performer, he has appeared as featured bass-baritone soloist with such groups as Male Ensemble Northwest, Choral Cross Ties, the Oregon Symphony, the Robert Shaw Chorale, David Byrne (Talking Heads), Clark Terry, the Disciples of Groove and as a member of the award-winning a cappella jazz quartet Just 4 Kicks.
He has appeared in professional opera and musical theater productions, and maintains an active career in oratorio, recital, and contemporary music.
For more details, call Gary Hemenway at 509-520-7844 or see wallawallachoralsociety.org.