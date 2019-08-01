As comedian and master banjoist Steve Martin once quipped, “It’s like those French, they have a different word for everything.” Take “Laissez les bonds temp rouler,” which simply means “Let the good times roll.”
Whether in French or English, the Walla Walla Choral Society is embracing the sentiment for its 3 p.m. Music of New Orleans concert on Sept. 8 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
This encore performance initiates Choral Society’s 2019-2020 concert season.
“We had so many attendees, and those who did not attend due to weather, request another plateful of this wonderful music,” said Artistic Director Gary Hemenway. “New Orleans is the womb of all contemporary styles of American music and we look forward to once again enjoying it with you. Laissez les bonds temp rouler!”
New Orleans is the cradle of jazz and home to many distinct musical styles ranging from the modern to the traditional, according to a release. Just the city’s name incites visions of festivals, dance, allure, mystery, and history.
Musical influences and instruments from many cultures around the world, from Congo drumming to European horns, come together to create unique new sounds that could only come from New Orleans.
The nonprofit volunteer choral group promotes and performs accessible quality choral music for the Walla Walla Valley and collaborates with other artistic groups, enriching the community’s cultural life.
Reserved seating tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for youths younger than 18, available at phtww.com or call the box office at 509-529-6500.