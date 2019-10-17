191017 Balloon Stampede.jpg

Bailey Lyons, 6, waves to family as she goes airborne on Kearney’s Mistress, piloted by Kearney Davis, during the Oct. 17, 2018, Walla Walla Balloon Stampede kids’ day.

The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede is underway through this weekend in Howard Tietan Park, corner of Howard and Tietan streets. All activities are weather-permitting.

The schedule follows: 

WEDNESDAY: 

“Billy Blastvalve’s Kids’ Day”

7:15 a.m.: Named for Balloon Stampede co-founder, the late Bill Lloyd, the event offers tethered balloon liftoffs to children.

THURSDAY: 

Balloon inflation and media flight day

7:15 a.m.: Rides are set aside for members of the working media to capture the sights and sounds of the first official launch of the event.

4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch for interested pilots.

FRIDAY: 

VIP Day launch

7:15 a.m.: The first “all fly” morning for the approximately 30 balloons. Passengers are event corporate sponsors and individual patron sponsors.

4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch.

7 p.m./dusk: Columbia REA Nite Glow Spectacular. Pilots inflate their grounded balloons coordinated with a spectator countdown to “burn” and light the night sky with what appear to be 80-foot tall lanterns.

SATURDAY: 

Mayor’s Cup Launch

7:15 a.m.: Balloon inflation and flight where pilots have a navigation task that pits them in a competition.

4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch.

SUNDAY: 

The Last Dance

7:15 a.m.: With no music or announcer the balloons launch within a short period in what is a challenging flight operation to get the balloons in the sky within 30 seconds of one another.

