The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede is underway through this weekend in Howard Tietan Park, corner of Howard and Tietan streets. All activities are weather-permitting.
The schedule follows:
WEDNESDAY:
“Billy Blastvalve’s Kids’ Day”
7:15 a.m.: Named for Balloon Stampede co-founder, the late Bill Lloyd, the event offers tethered balloon liftoffs to children.
THURSDAY:
Balloon inflation and media flight day
7:15 a.m.: Rides are set aside for members of the working media to capture the sights and sounds of the first official launch of the event.
4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch for interested pilots.
FRIDAY:
VIP Day launch
7:15 a.m.: The first “all fly” morning for the approximately 30 balloons. Passengers are event corporate sponsors and individual patron sponsors.
4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch.
7 p.m./dusk: Columbia REA Nite Glow Spectacular. Pilots inflate their grounded balloons coordinated with a spectator countdown to “burn” and light the night sky with what appear to be 80-foot tall lanterns.
SATURDAY:
Mayor’s Cup Launch
7:15 a.m.: Balloon inflation and flight where pilots have a navigation task that pits them in a competition.
4 p.m.: Optional inflation and launch.
SUNDAY:
The Last Dance
7:15 a.m.: With no music or announcer the balloons launch within a short period in what is a challenging flight operation to get the balloons in the sky within 30 seconds of one another.