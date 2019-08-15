Red Badge Project helps veterans tell their stories through free workshops offered Fridays and Saturdays beginning on Sept. 6 at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
Friday workshops for small groups of veterans are from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday workshops are from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
Sept. 6-7: Warren Etheredge will lead the Learn How To Listen, Read and Write Your Story, go back to basics first, listening to stories, then learning how to read again, and finally writing stories.
Sept. 13-14: Brian McDonald will lead the How to Write workshops helping student storytellers step outside the norm and open up to possibilities. In addition to basic story structure, they also learn to express the sincere reason they tell stories.
Sept. 27-28: Shawn Wong will lead Write workshops showing student storytellers how characters work on the page and as surrogates for ourselves. They also learn to make their tales universally accessible while sincerely personal.
To register call Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson-Tate at 524-4443 or contact your VA health team.