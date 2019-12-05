Red Badge Project writing workshops for veterans will be Dec. 6 and 7 at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
The Red Badge Project helps veterans tell their stories. Workshops are from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7.
To register call Public Services Librarian Twila Johnson-Tate at 524-4443 or contact your VA health team.
Shawn Wong will lead the "Write" workshops both days, showing student storytellers how characters work on the page and as surrogates for ourselves. They also learn to make their tales universally accessible while sincerely personal.