Works by artists Ariel Anderson and David Partridge will be featured during an art show through Sept. 9 at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday.
Anderson moved to Walla Walla in 2007 from Yakima where she grew up and began painting in elementary school.
Her mother, an art major, introduced her to painting and always encouraged creativity, Anderson said. She took high school art classes at the community college to learn different techniques of creating art.
She earned her registered nurse license in Walla Walla and enjoys painting as a creative outlet.
Anderson works in a wide range of media, blending painting, wood burning, jewelry and sculpture.
“Most of my art resists taking life too seriously, and generates curiosity. It is inspired by fairy tales, love for animals and my family. I use magic realism conveyed by vivid imagination of stories and fanciful creatures,” she said.
She often reads fairy tales before creating, and imagines a story of her own.
“I create images that urge others to use their imagination, or draw a happy memory,” said Anderson.
Her works have been exhibited at a variety of galleries as far away as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Artist Partridge draws his creative inspiration from other sources.
Boyhood images of “soft shimmering light from a kerosene lantern casting deep shadows that danced along the log walls of our cabin; the reflection in a puddle after a fallen rain; the beautiful array of colors in a mountain sunset” are what speak to Partridge, who lived in Idaho’s high meadows.
“I want to share this beauty with whoever might look upon my paintings. To brighten just one person’s day with a form of art — that is why I paint,” said the College Place resident.
He’s created hundreds of paintings over the last 60 years.
“I love having the opportunity to take a small portion of what surrounds us every day and putting it on canvas for you to enjoy!”
Partridge was born in Spokane. His love and interest in art began in fourth grade, when a water color painting he made of a buffalo was framed and displayed in the trophy case for a year.
He then used his artistic skills to create work in all his grade school and high school classes. His interest in oil painting was born when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1963. While serving two six-month tours in Naples, Italy, he learned oil painting techniques from Italian artists, which opened a new medium for him.
Partridge is mostly self-taught and creates the majority of his work from photos and slides he has taken. He prefers working in oil and his favorite subjects are local landscapes and wildlife.
His interests and art techniques also extend to wood carving, leather art and tooling, welding metal art sculptures, building covered wagons of the 1800-1900 era, including a doctor’s buggy, and restoring Model T cars from 1926-1927.
His art has been exhibited in several Northwest galleries. Boise Cascade, where he was a 33-year journeyman millwright, bought many of his art pieces.
Much of his artwork is privately held by individuals and businesses throughout the country.