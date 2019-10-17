ArtEscape Studios, 3 W. Poplar St., will host an art workshops in woodblock printing. It will provide an opportunity for the curious and creative minded to explore art making with the guidance of a highly skilled artist, and with a limited monetary commitment. All supplies will be provided and experience is not required.
It will provide foundation information on working with the mediums and will center on guided art making and exploration.
Early registration is encouraged to secure a place.
Because of potential hazards that can accompany working with tools, all participants must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult — workshop costs apply to all who attend and are making art.
Printmaking: $40, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Participants will use quality printmaking tools to create original prints on paper and cloth and will get to carve a woodblock and print it on watercolor paper and a cotton T-shirt.
Instructor: Patty Gardner grew up in Spokane, where she began working in wax and bronze casting in high school. She studied visual and graphic design, moved to Seattle to work as a graphic designer with JCPenney and then at Microsoft. In Seattle she attended classes and workshops in Letterpress printing and woodblock engraving at the School of Visual Concepts. That is where she fell in love with the art of woodblock engraving and printing. Register at artwalla.com/event-3503109/Registration.
For more details contact Leighty at sarahleighty@gmail.com.