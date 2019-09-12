The fifth annual Walla Walla Wine Walk Committee, Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless and Walla Walla Team Univera Serve First are partnering to raise funds that will benefit the Exit Homelessness program.
The Walla Walla Wine Weekend events in mid-September are for those ages 21 and older.
A gala dinner and auction will be from 6-10 p.m. Friday at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla, 550 W. Rose St.
The Walla Walla Wine Walk will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at 25 downtown wineries that will waive tasting fees to participants. The $30 registration for the Wine Walk can be done through eventbrite.com or at Plumb Cellars Tasting Room, 39 E. Main St., starting at 10 am. Saturday.