The Walla Walla Wine Walk events for those ages 21 and older on Sept. 13-14 will benefit the Alliance for the Homeless Exit Homelessness program.
A gala dinner and auction will be from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla, 550 W. Rose St. Tickets are $50 for dinner and a glass of wine and may be purchased at eventbrite.com before the Sept. 9 deadline.
The Walla Walla Wine Walk will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at 25 downtown wineries that will waive tasting fees to participants. The $30 registration for the Wine Walk can be done through eventbrite.com or at Plumb Cellars Tasting Room, 39 E. Main St., starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.
Find out more about the Alliance at wwallianceforthehomeless.com.