Whitman College Fridays at Four Recital Series will present Tapestries Weaving Wind and Strings with Janet See, flute; Steven Lehning, viola da gamba; and Jonathan Oddie, harpsichord, from 4-5 p.m. Friday at Kimball Theatre, 137 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus. Admission is free.
