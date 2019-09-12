190912 music notes.jpg

Whitman College Fridays at Four Recital Series will present Tapestries Weaving Wind and Strings with Janet See, flute; Steven Lehning, viola da gamba; and Jonathan Oddie, harpsichord, from 4-5 p.m. Friday  at Kimball Theatre, 137 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus. Admission is free.

