Nov 10 Sunday, run Nov 7
Whitman College Department of Music will present the Fall Wind Ensemble Concert, conducted by Gary Gemberling, from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 10 Sunday in Chism Recital Hall, 137 S. Park St.
Admission to the community event is free.
Nov 10 Sunday, run Nov 7
Whitman College Department of Music will present the Fall Wind Ensemble Concert, conducted by Gary Gemberling, from 3-4 p.m. Nov. 10 Sunday in Chism Recital Hall, 137 S. Park St.
Admission to the community event is free.
"Veterans Affairs: A Movie Crush Varietal" will kick off a new quarterly series of short fil… Read more
Walla Walla Valley Honda presents "The Leapin Louie Comedy Show" at Gesa Power House Theatre… Read more
Gesa Power House Theatre presents America's Sweethearts in concert on Sunday, November 10 at… Read more