The last time you saw an Amur leopard on the street, did you stop to truly look, or did you keep walking?
OK, so maybe an Amur leopard on the street isn’t a common sight, after all the species is typically seen in southeastern Russia and northern China. If it were, we probably wouldn’t sidle close, stop and stare.
Yet thanks to artists like Aimee Croteau, who creates photorealistic wildlife paintings in colored pencil and airbrush, we can take the time to look, to observe, to absorb the detail of a world we otherwise are unable to get close to.
“With my photorealistic animal drawing, I am above all else demanding that more respect be paid to non-human life,” the Post Falls, Idaho, artist says.
Croteau works in colored pencil because the medium allows her to render her subject matter with extreme — it’s no exaggeration to say exquisite — detail and precision. The addition of an airbrush background softens the effect, highlighting the finer points of the animal’s form and visage.
“Taking the time and physical labor to capture each tiny detail in my subjects indicates the importance I place on them,” Croteau explains.
This is also an invitation to the viewer as well. They can take all the time they need to absorb the impact of the image, without the disadvantage of the animal not staying around to be looked at.
“Animals are skittish and hide easily, making them difficult to see and connect with. Drawing them gives the viewer an opportunity to look at an animal they would otherwise not be able to see due to the animal’s elusive nature or their geographic location.
“By drawing animals in a photorealistic style, I imply that they demand more than just a quick glance,” she said.
Nothing about the process is quick, adds Croteau, and that’s intentional.
From choosing the subject, to composing the image, to rendering it, Croteau’s artwork reflects a sense of respect that encourages viewers to join her on the journey.
Using photos she has taken or accessed through appropriate licensing or royalty-free channels, Croteau looks for a reference that reflects some aspect of herself: a sense of stillness, an expression or a specific emotion. She then seeks to capture that element in the drawing, while simultaneously preserving and celebrating the animal’s unique personality.
“I encourage the viewer to more carefully consider the individuality and impact of the wildlife that I represent through my work.”
Attention to detail is a part of life to Croteau, who holds a bachelor of fine arts in studio art from Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Citing art as a lifelong passion, Croteau decided to be an artist in high school, and said, “If I go too long without drawing, or painting or simply making something, I legitimately get depressed. It’s like a piece of my soul is being neglected if I am not making art.”
This is the fundamental reason she started doing art in the first place, she adds.
Croteau has exhibited in various group shows in the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and Cheney areas and is most proud of her acceptance into the Terrain Show in Spokane.
“It was a juried show, and there were a little over 1,000 entries. They had to severely narrow that number down to fit inside the actual exhibition space, and the jury chose my work to be included in the show,” Croteau said.
Nearly 10,000 people attended the one-night-only show.
Croteau’s medium of choice — colored pencils — has many advantages and some challenges, she says. On the plus side, they are a dry medium, requiring little clean up, and they emit no harsh chemicals or odors.
They’re portable and perfect for achieving the detail she demands. On the challenging side, they require numerous hours of focused concentration since she is covering a large, flat area using a fine point, with mistakes not easily fixed.
And, she said, “It’s not a fun day when the pencil lead keeps breaking!”
Time, intensity, detail, concentration, patience, respect — all of these elements coalesce in each drawing. It’s worth every minute, every stroke of the pencil, every ounce of concentration.
Thanks to Croteau, we can see, really see that Amur leopard, with the advantage that it can’t see us.