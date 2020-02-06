American Association of University Women Walla Walla Affiliate and the Walla Walla Public Library will present a free program at the library, 238 E. Alder St.
“Update on DACA: Who are the Dreamers? will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13 given by Bertha Clayton of Hernandez Immigration Law in Walla Walla.
Who are Dreamers? Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals “DACA” is an immigration program created during the Obama administration that defers deportation for two years and provides work authorization and a social security number for qualified young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally (through no fault of their own), when they were children.
These young people are known as “Dreamers.”
Nearly 800,000 young people have been approved for the program since it was created in 2012.
In 2017, the Trump Administration rescinded the program. After two years of litigation through the appellate courts, the DACA case was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in November 2019 and the program’s fate — and the future for Dreamers — now hangs among the nine justices with a decision expected this spring.
At this talk, learn about what it means to be living in the U.S. as an undocumented person, the basics of immigration law, the benefits (and limitations) of the DACA program and what the future may hold for these young people.