Whitman prof next guest speaker
Whitman College’s Visiting Writers Reading Series continues from the fall with a slate of established and emerging writers who share work with the community.
All but one of the free talks this spring are at 7 p.m. in various campus venues.
Whitman professor Johanna Stoberock, author of recently released “Pigs,” will speak on Feb. 6 in Kimball Theatre, Hunter Conservatory auditorium, 324 Boyer Ave. Stoberock is also the author “City of Ghosts.” Her short stories and essays have appeared in numerous publications.
She received the 2019 Artist Trust/Gar LaSalle Storyteller Award, is 2016 runner up for the Italo Calvino Prize, 2012 Jack Straw Fellow and 2013 Artist Trust GAP awardee and has received residencies from the Corporation of Yaddo, the Vermont Studio Center and the Millay Colony.