“Murder at the Mission: A Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of Lies, and the Taking of the American West,” by Blaine Harden, Penguin, April 2021, 464 pages, $26.99 hardback.
Alternative facts have surfaced many times throughout history, including in the aftermath of the Whitman Mission tragedy 173 years ago.
New York Times bestselling author Blaine Harden addresses the story of missionaries Marcus and Narcissa Whitman, the Cayuse tribe, the massacre of 11 people on Nov. 30, 1847, and a subsequent myth that shaped the American West. His book, “Murder at the Mission: A Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of Lies, and the Taking of the American West,” will be available April 27.
Harden contributes to The Economist, PBS Frontline and Foreign Policy and is former bureau chief in East Asia and Africa for The Washington Post.
The Whitmans, the Rev. Henry Spalding and wife Eliza Hart Spalding traversed the Rocky Mountains by covered wagon in 1836, among the first Americans to travel what became the Oregon Trail. As missionaries they intended to convert members of the Cayuse and Nez Perce tribes to Christianity — Whitman at Waiilatpu, 7 miles west of Walla Walla, and Spalding at Lapwai near Lewiston.
Harden outlines how they failed spectacularly as missionaries. Following Whitman’s demise, Spalding managed to paint Whitman as a hero, which helped fuel a massive westward migration that devastated those they purportedly wanted to save.
During Whitman’s tenure at Waiilatpu unrest grew among the Cayuse who witnessed an explosion of white migration that encroached on their territory and initial good graces. Many among their people subsequently died in a measles outbreak, which they blamed on Whitman. Five of the Cayuse were executed for the killings and portrayed as murderous savages.
Harden’s carefully researched narrative traces the ripple effect of these events across the ensuing century. While the Cayuse eventually lost the vast majority of their territory, thanks to the efforts of Spalding and others who turned the story to their own purposes, Whitman was celebrated well into the middle of the 20th century for having “saved Oregon.” Accounts of his heroic exploits appeared in congressional documents, The New York Times and Life magazine, and became a central founding myth of the Pacific Northwest.
The book is rife with references to upstanding Walla Walla citizens’ actions through the following decades that perpetuated falsehoods of the “brave” Marcus Whitman. That includes statements made by Whitman College president Stephen Penrose, who 50 years after the massacre had the victims’ bones dug up from the Great Grave at Whitman Mission National Historic Park and brought to the college for examination and display.
A statue of Whitman has stood in the U.S. and Washington state capitols for about 70 years. There is one on Main Street at the edge of the Whitman College campus. A legislative effort is afoot to return the bronze to Walla Walla County and replace it with that of tribal rights and environmental conservationist/activist the late Billy Frank Jr., a member of the Nisqually tribe.
Harden examines the hucksterism and self-interest at the root of American myth-making, the cost of American expansion and problems that can arise when history is told only by the victors.
Previous Harden books books include “The Great Leader and the Fighter Pilot;” international bestseller “Escape from Camp 14,” published in 27 languages; “A River Lost;” and Pen American Center citation winner for a first book of nonfiction, “Africa: Dispatches from a Fragile Continent.”