Park rangers at Whitman Mission National Historic Site are celebrating the Year of indigenous Languages with tours and programs every weekend in October and November. Tours of the mission grounds will start at 11 a.m. and programs will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Travel back to the 1840s with park rangers on a tour of the mission grounds at 11 a.m. Tours are 40 minutes and meet in the visitor center. Visitors will learn about the Cayuse people and culture, the Whitmans and the mission’s lasting impact upon the land and the people.
The trail to the mission grounds is paved and includes a steep climb. The park encourages visitors to bring water, jackets and proper shoes for the tour.
Help a park ranger set up a tepee, learn about the Cayuse language, familiarize yourself with native plants and their uses, brush up on the history of the Walla Walla Valley and more at the park’s fall ranger programs. Programs meet every weekend at 2 p.m. in the visitor center lobby. For more information about specific programs call the park visitor center at 509-522-6360. Visitors are encouraged to pack a lunch and enjoy the day at the national park in their backyard.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site is eight miles west of Walla Walla at 328 Whitman Mission Road.
In the winter the Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Admission is free.
For more details, contact the Mission at 509-522-6360, or see nps.gov/whmi.