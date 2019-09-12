Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 328 Whitman Mission Road, will resume autumn hours. The visitor center will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. The park grounds will remain open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. The visitor center will resume seven days a week operations in mid-April. For more information, contact Whitman Mission at 509-522-6360, or visit nps.gov/whmi.
