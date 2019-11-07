Whitman Mission National Historic Site Ranger’s Choice programs cover a variety of topics on weekends through the end of November. That includes the one there Saturday at 328 Whitman Mission Road.
Rangers offer a Mission grounds tour at 11 a.m. and the Ranger’s Choice program at 2 p.m.
For a detailed Ranger’s Choice topic schedule, visit nps.gov/whmi/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.
All programs are free and meet in the visitor center. Visitors should dress for the weather. In winter, the visitor center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Call 509-522-6360 for more details.