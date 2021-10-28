Gesa Power House Theatre will present the world premiere live production of “The Comfort to Come” next month.
Performances at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., will be staged 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20; and matinee will happen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Whitman College graduate Lisa Battle penned the play, which is directed by Nancy Simon, Whitman professor emerita.
The cast includes Shauna Lilly Bogley, Kevin Loomer, Nathan Loomer, Kathryn Bogley and Julie Jones. Cass (Shauna Lilly Bogley) spent most of her life taking care of her mother who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. As her mother lost touch with reality, she created a new one. The hereditary nature of the disease means Cass soon follows her mother into this reality — the fantasy world they created when she was a child.
The family Cass leaves behind watches with wonder and sorrow as she slips into a world of griffins, mermaids and rhyming couplets. Cass, however, finally finds comfort joining her mother in their shared creation at the border of life and death.
“The Comfort To Come” was first developed at The Barrow Group Theater in New York City in its “Works in Progress” series. Two installations of the piece were presented there as dramatic readings.
The play became a semifinalist for the 14th St. Y Fellowship in 2019. After the pandemic spoiled plans for an independent production, director Rachel Whorton and Lisa Battle produced the play virtually.
In March 2021, they put up a production over Zoom and raised more than $2,000 for The Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Reserved seating tickets ($23 adults, $17 students) are available online at phtww.org or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Additional precautions, such as required mask use, will be observed based on the latest guidance from state and county health departments.
