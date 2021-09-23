The Whitman College Department of Theater and Dance will open its 2021-22 season with Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists,” a scintillating comedy set during the French Revolution.
The department is eager to return to live productions after an 18-month pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said Lola Bloom, with Whitman’s Harper Joy Theater Communications.
Performances of “The Revolutionists” will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 3; and 2 p.m. matinees from Oct. 2-3 in Freimann Studio Theater at Harper Joy, off Park Street,
All patrons must be masked and provide identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Tickets all season are $12 for general admission, $8 for Whitman faculty, staff and seniors, and $6 dollars for high school students by going online at whitman.edu/hjt. Season tickets and group rates are available.
Directed by theater and dance faculty member Christopher Petit, “The Revolutionists” features senior Lucy Evans-Rippy as historic playwright Olympe de Gouges; junior Zoe Schacter-Brodie as assassin Charlotte Corday; senior Lola Bloom as former Queen Marie Antoinette; and guest artist Monica R. Harris as rebel Marianne Angelle.
“The play, although set during the French Revolution, is very much of the moment. This is a funny but also very political play. It depicts a world of corrupt rulers, wealth disparity, overtaxed citizens, racism, sexism and violence. Not so different from the world we live in,” Petit said.
The vivacious, fast-paced comedy shimmers with profound political commentary and laughter. The playwright’s use of language, instinct for comedy and socio-political insight have created a play that is “truly extraordinary,” according to a release.
San Francisco-based Gunderson is one of the most-produced and prolific writers currently working in American theater. Her plays engage with political and social issues urgent to contemporary society in the United States, and frequently uses historical backdrops as a metaphor for current situations with wit and political sophistication.
Gunderson said, “Hell, yes, (“The Revolutionists”) is political. The play is about a moment in history where the rich and poor were light years apart in lifestyle, the country was in multiple wars, the debt was huge, the workers overtaxed, trust in the government was nil, the leaders were corrupt and greedy. (There was) racism, sexism, poverty, violence, extremism … the only difference between them and us is the year and the continent.”
A selection committee of students and faculty chose the plays for the season, presenting women writers challenging traditional, historical narratives and power structures. The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of women obtaining the right to vote in the United States, but the pandemic did not allow live, or in-person, commemorations of the milestone.
The 2021-22 season participates in a delayed celebration of women’s work, highlighting playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Margaret Atwood and Dominique Morisseau. Each writer’s play explores women’s presence and narratives in history.
The other theater and dance productions planned for the 2021-22 season are:
- “Ghost Pixcels:” Featuring three new dance performances by choreographers Renée Archibald, Peter de Grasse, and Kathleen Kelley and Christian Von Howard. Performances are 8 p.m., Oct., 28-30; and 2 p.m. on Oct 30-31, all at Freimann Studio Theater.
- The Penelopiad,” by Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” directed by Laura Hope, at 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11; and at 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12, Alexander Stage.
- One-Act Play Festival: at 8 p.m. Feb. 17-19, ; and at 2 p.m. Feb. 19-20; Alexander Stage.
- Spring Studio Series: at 8 p.m. March 3-5; Freimann Studio Theater.
- “Blood at the Root,” by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Gamal Abdel Chastan; at 8 p.m. May 5-7 and May 19-21; and at 2 p.m. May 8; Alexander Stage.
