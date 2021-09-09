The 2021 Wheelin' Walla Walla Weekend will shift into gear with a Friday Cruise from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Check downtownww.com/all-events for a map.
The annual, two-day event happens in September, the weekend after Labor Day, in downtown.
The Show 'n' Shine takes center stage on Saturday with more than 400 cars and motorcycles lining Main Street from Palouse Street to Sixth Avenue. An awards ceremony caps off the family-friendly event at 3 p.m. Saturday.
