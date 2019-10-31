What was musically hip in 1984?
MILTON-FREEWATER — Bob Jones, aka BJ the DJ with Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater, said 434 songs made it to the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1984.
The music will be played on Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program runs from 7-10 p.m.
An additional 18 songs from that year will provide background music starting at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy the music, ask questions, add comments and dance.
The chart’s most successful artist of the year was Prince, who also enjoyed the hit movie “Purple Rain” in 1984.
“When Doves Cry,” his hit song that stayed in the No. 1 position for five weeks, will be among the songs to be played when Oldies Night revisits pop music of 35 years ago.
The biggest hit song of the year belonged to Madonna. In her first year on the charts she landed four songs there, three that made the Top 10.
“Like a Virgin” topped the chart for six weeks and will be on the playlist.
Other artists new to the Hot 100 that year will also be featured, including Tina Turner (formerly half of the Ike & Tina Turner) with “What’s Love Got to do With It,” and Cyndi Lauper with “Time After Time”.
In addition to top U.S. hits, the program will include songs that topped the charts in Great Britain, like “Relax,” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and No. 1 hits from CHUM radio in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, including “Hold Me Now” by the Thompson Twins (actually a trio and unrelated).
In all, 36 songs will be included, with comments about the artists, songs and songwriters provided by BJ.
There is no admission fee.