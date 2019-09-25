After Hours talk tonight
The After Hours talk at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, will feature Maryhill Museum of Art curator and beadwork expert Steven L. Grafe at 5 tonight.
Admission is free.
The Columbia River Plateau is the sole North American culture region whose distinct indigenous beadwork traditions are popularly identified as being products of outside influences.
Grafe will examine this phenomenon and illustrate the uniqueness of the three main styles of Plateau Native beadwork dating from 1860-1960.
Grafe became curator of art at Maryhill Museum of Art in 2009.
Before that, he served as curator of American Indian art at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and chief curator at the Southwest Museum in Los Angeles.
His publications include “Peoples of the Plateau: The Indian Photographs of Lee Moorhouse, 1898-1915,” “Lanterns on the Prairie: The Blackfeet Photographs of Walter McClintock, “and numerous periodical articles about Western history and art.
He has been a student of Columbia River Plateau beadwork for almost 30 years.
Living History re-enactment Sunday
A Living History presentation will be made on the life of a tinsmith and hardware man at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Dick Phillips will portray his great grandfather William B. Phillips, who came to Walla Walla in 1860 and brought his family up from Salem, Ore., in 1861.
He opened a tin and stove shop on Main Street and Walla Walla’s first foundry.
After a series of disastrous fires, he was appointed Fire Marshall and reorganized the fire department.
Williams will be talking about early events and happenings in Walla Walla’s formative years.
Basket weaving workshops
Three basket weaving workshops with Maribeth Bergstrom will take place at Fort Walla Walla Museum, , 755 Myra Road.
The popular classes teach the skills to create a functional, long-lasting heirloom.
This year a new Pine Needle Basket Workshop will be offered from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4.
In the four-hour class students will make a small basket of pine needle coils sewn together with synthetic sinew.
The Appalachian Egg Basket Workshop will be from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 6.
Students should be able to complete a double-bottomed reed basket in the four-hour period.
The Round Reed Basket Workshop will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Students will create an attractive and functional round basket in the four-hour period.
The cost for each workshop is $25 for members of Fort Walla Walla Museum/$30 for nonmembers. It is recommended for adult and senior participants (minimum recommended age of 14 years).
It will take most students the entire four hours to complete a basket. Some students may finish earlier, some will take a little longer. Students should expect to stay for the duration of the class for instruction and assistance.
If you are interested in any of these workshops please register early as space is limited. Registration is available online at fwwm.org/museumstore. Registration forms are also available in the Museum Store.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.